 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
24 April 2025 Build 18205368 Edited 24 April 2025 – 09:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.2.15, patched maintenance-free.

■ Patch Date

  • 04.24.2025 (Thu) 02:00 PDT

■ Platforms

  • Nexon, Steam, Xbox Series X│S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5

■ Patch Details

Content Improvements
(1) Content Improvements

  • Added an item to the "Arche Trace" to allow players to rewatch cinematics after completing Blair's Exclusive Story.
    ㄴ These cinematics can be rewatched at the "Arche Trace" in Albion.
  • Removed the required Mastery Rank conditions that were needed to research certain Ultimate Weapons with Anais.

(2) Descendants

  • Improved ground-based persistent effects created during certain Descendants movements to also generate while the Descendant moves in midair using Jumps or Grappling Hooks.
    ㄴ Viessa: Frost Road (Including Skill Module)
    ㄴ Valby: Clean Up
    ㄴ Freyna: Venom Synthesis (Skill Module)

(3) Miscellaneous

  • Added guidance text showing where to check items after purchase from the Shop in the purchase popup notification for products under the following subcategories.
    ㄴ Descendant Bundles, Back Attachments, Chest Attachments, and Spawns
  • Added a "Skill Cooldown" display option within the Skill icons on the HUD in Options > Gameplay Settings.

Bug Fixes
(1) Content

  • Fixed an issue where the Commander monster's HP was displayed as 0 in the information UI screen until it spawned when summoned through the Rally Point passage.
  • Fixed an issue where effects and sounds were repeatedly playing when Serena stood on the Commander Monster combat space tile during the Legion of Darkness Invasion Operation.

(2) Descendants

  • Fixed an issue where the Descendant Serena was not consuming resources when using the "Ascension" Skill immediately upon entering the field.
  • Fixed an issue where dismissing "Ultimate Blair" provided 200,000 Gold as compensation instead of 500,000 Gold.
    ㄴ For players who dismissed "Ultimate Blair" after the 4/17 (Thu) update patch and before the hotfix 1.2.15 patch, Gold will be distributed sequentially via mail after 04.24.2025 (Thu) 22:00 PDT.
  • Fixed an issue where items would occasionally not drop when using the "Deadly Feast" Skill with the "Killer Recipe" Module equipped on Ultimate Blair.

(3) Weapons & Modules

  • Fixed an issue where hit sounds were not playing when using the Hot Delivery skill after equipping Blair's "Next-level Recipe" Modification Module.
  • Fixed an issue where targets could be hit beyond the maximum range of weapons.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Lethal Infection' module was applying 'skill power boost ratio' instead of 'skill power modifier'.

(4) UI & UX

  • Fixed an issue where the icons for "Ultimate Blair's" Enhanced Cells, Stabilizer, and Spiral Catalyst were being displayed as Research Materials Blueprint icons.
  • Fixed an issue where purchase popup messages for Paints in the Shop were displaying in English when Korean was the selected language.
  • Fixed an issue where the Stage selection UI would disappear when pressing the A or D shortcut keys in the Void Erosion Purge Challenge Difficulty.
  • Fixed an issue where the button in the tooltip for Amorphous Materials was not functioning in the Special Operations reward screen.
  • Fixed an issue where items in the ETA-0 Shop were shown as purchasable but could not actually be purchased.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would close when clicking the "Cancel" button while switching tabs in the Recommended section of the Shop.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2074921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link