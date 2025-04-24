Greetings, Descendants!
Here are the details on The First Descendant Hotfix 1.2.15, patched maintenance-free.
■ Patch Date
- 04.24.2025 (Thu) 02:00 PDT
■ Platforms
- Nexon, Steam, Xbox Series X│S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5
■ Patch Details
Content Improvements
(1) Content Improvements
- Added an item to the "Arche Trace" to allow players to rewatch cinematics after completing Blair's Exclusive Story.
ㄴ These cinematics can be rewatched at the "Arche Trace" in Albion.
- Removed the required Mastery Rank conditions that were needed to research certain Ultimate Weapons with Anais.
(2) Descendants
- Improved ground-based persistent effects created during certain Descendants movements to also generate while the Descendant moves in midair using Jumps or Grappling Hooks.
ㄴ Viessa: Frost Road (Including Skill Module)
ㄴ Valby: Clean Up
ㄴ Freyna: Venom Synthesis (Skill Module)
(3) Miscellaneous
- Added guidance text showing where to check items after purchase from the Shop in the purchase popup notification for products under the following subcategories.
ㄴ Descendant Bundles, Back Attachments, Chest Attachments, and Spawns
- Added a "Skill Cooldown" display option within the Skill icons on the HUD in Options > Gameplay Settings.
Bug Fixes
(1) Content
- Fixed an issue where the Commander monster's HP was displayed as 0 in the information UI screen until it spawned when summoned through the Rally Point passage.
- Fixed an issue where effects and sounds were repeatedly playing when Serena stood on the Commander Monster combat space tile during the Legion of Darkness Invasion Operation.
(2) Descendants
- Fixed an issue where the Descendant Serena was not consuming resources when using the "Ascension" Skill immediately upon entering the field.
- Fixed an issue where dismissing "Ultimate Blair" provided 200,000 Gold as compensation instead of 500,000 Gold.
ㄴ For players who dismissed "Ultimate Blair" after the 4/17 (Thu) update patch and before the hotfix 1.2.15 patch, Gold will be distributed sequentially via mail after 04.24.2025 (Thu) 22:00 PDT.
- Fixed an issue where items would occasionally not drop when using the "Deadly Feast" Skill with the "Killer Recipe" Module equipped on Ultimate Blair.
(3) Weapons & Modules
- Fixed an issue where hit sounds were not playing when using the Hot Delivery skill after equipping Blair's "Next-level Recipe" Modification Module.
- Fixed an issue where targets could be hit beyond the maximum range of weapons.
- Fixed an issue where the 'Lethal Infection' module was applying 'skill power boost ratio' instead of 'skill power modifier'.
(4) UI & UX
- Fixed an issue where the icons for "Ultimate Blair's" Enhanced Cells, Stabilizer, and Spiral Catalyst were being displayed as Research Materials Blueprint icons.
- Fixed an issue where purchase popup messages for Paints in the Shop were displaying in English when Korean was the selected language.
- Fixed an issue where the Stage selection UI would disappear when pressing the A or D shortcut keys in the Void Erosion Purge Challenge Difficulty.
- Fixed an issue where the button in the tooltip for Amorphous Materials was not functioning in the Special Operations reward screen.
- Fixed an issue where items in the ETA-0 Shop were shown as purchasable but could not actually be purchased.
- Fixed an issue where the game would close when clicking the "Cancel" button while switching tabs in the Recommended section of the Shop.
Thank you.
