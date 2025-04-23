[1.01 Update]

Update Content:

Added a quality setting option, and extensively fixed severe issues such as crashes and lagging.

Increased the character walking speed and optimized the player experience.

Fixed the issue where the game would freeze when encountering options after fast-forwarding, making it easier for players to skip through the plot.

Tip: It is highly recommended to back up the savedata folder in the game's root directory to prevent loss of save files.

There are still many other issues, but we have prioritized fixing the most severe ones in this update. We will continue to roll out updates in the future.

— From Cherry Garden Studio