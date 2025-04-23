Hey, this small update consists of;

Some cheater prevention patches and other bug fixes. We are currently working hard towards the summer update. Hopefully we can do some _sneak peeks _about it soon.

Bug fixes

Fixed exploit that allowed tent to be placed too close to houses

Fixed exploit that allowed player to respawn anywhere

Fixed exploit that allowed players to use travel boats from far away

Fixed a bug where user could select boat travel target during the travel

Adjusted strawberry hat slightly to fix clipping with some hairs

Fixed struck locations around the map

