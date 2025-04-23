 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18205217 Edited 23 April 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey, this small update consists of;

Some cheater prevention patches and other bug fixes. We are currently working hard towards the summer update. Hopefully we can do some _sneak peeks _about it soon.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed exploit that allowed tent to be placed too close to houses

  • Fixed exploit that allowed player to respawn anywhere

  • Fixed exploit that allowed players to use travel boats from far away

  • Fixed a bug where user could select boat travel target during the travel

  • Adjusted strawberry hat slightly to fix clipping with some hairs

  • Fixed struck locations around the map

Join our Discord server, to talk w/ devs and the community Discord

By the way, if you want your Image to be in one of these Steam news posts, Upload a High quality screenshot to the Longvinter's Discord #📸-community-gallery channel. So yours might be picked for the thumbnail!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
Windows 64-bitEnglish Experimental depot Depot 1635452
