Hey, this small update consists of;
Some cheater prevention patches and other bug fixes. We are currently working hard towards the summer update. Hopefully we can do some _sneak peeks _about it soon.
Bug fixes
-
Fixed exploit that allowed tent to be placed too close to houses
-
Fixed exploit that allowed player to respawn anywhere
-
Fixed exploit that allowed players to use travel boats from far away
-
Fixed a bug where user could select boat travel target during the travel
-
Adjusted strawberry hat slightly to fix clipping with some hairs
-
Fixed struck locations around the map
Changed files in this update