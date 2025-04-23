Added a new ethnic system. Different ethnic groups have their own unique technologies, soldier characteristics and general skills. Four ethnic groups are temporarily available.

Added Green Forest Mansion and Horse Farm buildings to the large map.

Blacksmiths manufacture equipment, and there is a certain chance of rare equipment or epic equipment.

The soldier skill panel has been changed. Swordsman and Martial Artist have been removed, and armor breaking, parrying, beast control, and engineering have been added.

Added soldier characteristic functions, and each soldier will have his own unique characteristics.

Soldiers can now serve as generals.

Added new weapon types: axe, scimitar, spear, crossbow, catapult, ballista, and rattan shield.

Added rattan armor to armor.