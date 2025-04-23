 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 23 April 2025 Build 18204907 Edited 23 April 2025 – 09:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added a new ethnic system. Different ethnic groups have their own unique technologies, soldier characteristics and general skills. Four ethnic groups are temporarily available.

Added Green Forest Mansion and Horse Farm buildings to the large map.

Blacksmiths manufacture equipment, and there is a certain chance of rare equipment or epic equipment.

The soldier skill panel has been changed. Swordsman and Martial Artist have been removed, and armor breaking, parrying, beast control, and engineering have been added.

Added soldier characteristic functions, and each soldier will have his own unique characteristics.

Soldiers can now serve as generals.

Added new weapon types: axe, scimitar, spear, crossbow, catapult, ballista, and rattan shield.

Added rattan armor to armor.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2704101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link