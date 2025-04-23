We've been working on resolving some softlock issues reported in the forums (thanks to everyone who stopped by and/or emailed us your save files!).

Most people were blocked because of a missing +1 in a trigger, so that folks were getting to the end of a storyline introduction (prologue...?) & were 1 point shy of being able to progress -- bummer! Some other folks were getting stuck because a conversation that was supposed to be infinitely repeatable was only repeatable once. >.< Also, there was a side-job (from Dr. Parker) which you could do out of order (and thus prevent completion), so we just completely rebuilt that network & job.

While we were fixing these player-reported issues, we also took a moment to resolve a problem with achievements not being sent to Steam! For folks who have been playing for a while, you can expect some notification spam the next time you load a saved character (as Steam catches up on everything you've accomplished so far).

Thanks again to everyone who's been helping us troubleshoot! If you find that you're still softlocked after updating to this patch, please drop into the forums and leave us a note -- we'll do our best to figure it out and get you back on the trail w/ Sid!