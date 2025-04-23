Hello survivors,

A new hotfix has just been released! Here are the changes:

Fixed: Crashes occurring when using directional input (WASD, controller stick) on the loading screen.

Fixed: A rare crash that could happen when monitors were disabled.

Improved: Display monitors are now identified by their name instead of a number in settings.

Improved: The size of the reset button in settings has been slightly reduced.

Improved: Minor adjustments have been made to sound effects (SFX) and music.

If you experience a crash and the reporter window appears, please make sure to click "Send" to help us diagnose the issue. If you were experiencing crashes before and this patch has resolved them, please feel free to let us know on our Discord.

We encourage you to use the in-game bug report button if you encounter any bugs or wish to provide feedback. You're also welcome to join our Discord community to discuss Deadly Days: Roadtrip and participate in our "Open Deck" community to upvote issues and share ideas.

Playtest #4 Ending Soon

Playtest #4 will conclude at the end of this week, on Sunday, April 27th, 2025. We extend a warm welcome to both new and returning players who have participated. You've shared fantastic screenshots, submitted valuable feedback and ideas via Open Decks, and helped us identify crashes that we've worked to fix in several patches.

Some impressions from our Discord, what you have been cooking up:



So, make the most of this final week to playtest the game thoroughly if you can. Afterwards, we will take all the feedback and ideas gathered and begin implementing them. We look forward to making Deadly Days: Roadtrip an outstanding game with your continued support.

Thank you very much.