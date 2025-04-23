Greetings, warriors! ✊

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here — Viking Frontiers is now officially out on Steam in its full version! As of April 23, 2025, you can dive into the ruthless world of Norse warriors and lead your clan to honor, prosperity and glory! It's high time to find out how you will do as a mighty Jarl...

There is no time to waste - grab your axes, hammers, spears, bows and chisels and set out to conquer unexplored mountainous lands. But before that...

Marvel at the new Viking Frontiers Launch Trailer 🤩

Special thanks to all the Vikings out there 💪

On this joyful day, we cannot forget about you and your wonderful deeds, dear players. We can’t thank you enough for the incredible support you've shown throughout the development of Viking Frontiers. Your participation in the Playtest, Demo, and Prologue versions has given us invaluable insights and feedback that helped us to shape and refine the game.

From start to finish, your unwavering support and positive energy have been essential to bringing this game to life. This release day is as much yours as it is ours — thank you for everything!

We don't want to keep you any longer. Go now, and conquer the world! ✊

Our entire team wishes you many amazing adventures, rewarding challenges, great achievements and victory over enemy clans, as you dive deeper and deeper into the story of Viking Frontiers. Remember that the life and work of Jarl is not an easy feat, but we believe that you will manage to achieve greatness and lead your clan to wealth and glory!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1304430/Viking_Frontiers/

Thank you, Warriors!











Have you seen our other games?

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273100/Builders_of_Greece/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1765920/Gimle_The_Broken_Prophecy/?l=polish

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1697870/Crown_of_Greed/