23 April 2025 Build 18204800 Edited 23 April 2025 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed stuttering in Tutorial for some players by lowering the new video tutorial quality & only playing when near

  • Adjusted some stuff so its easier to see where you are shot from

  • Some moderation tool updates

  • Anti Cheat Update

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1657091
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1657093
  • Loading history…
