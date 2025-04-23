-
Fixed stuttering in Tutorial for some players by lowering the new video tutorial quality & only playing when near
-
Adjusted some stuff so its easier to see where you are shot from
-
Some moderation tool updates
-
Anti Cheat Update
Update 0.53.0 #2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1657091
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1657093
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update