New Additions
Added a new sheep color and a new cow color.
Improved compatibility with mod animals. If your pasture contains animals from unsubscribed mods, they will now automatically be removed upon launching the game to prevent crashes.
Introduced a new "Starry Night" background in the shop (perfect for players facing black screen issues—it can cover up your dark skies).
Added a confirmation pop-up when selling higher rarity animals to avoid accidental actions.
Optimizations
Placement restrictions for non-harvestable decorations have been greatly reduced. You can now stack them as you wish!
Moved the animal breeding interface from the shop to the management panel, allowing simultaneous breeding and card drawing.
Fixed a bug where switching between multiple screens with different resolutions could cause pasture display errors (your broom and the little house on the right should no longer disappear).
Changed files in this update