Introduced a new "Starry Night" background in the shop (perfect for players facing black screen issues—it can cover up your dark skies).

Improved compatibility with mod animals. If your pasture contains animals from unsubscribed mods, they will now automatically be removed upon launching the game to prevent crashes.

Placement restrictions for non-harvestable decorations have been greatly reduced. You can now stack them as you wish!

Moved the animal breeding interface from the shop to the management panel, allowing simultaneous breeding and card drawing.