23 April 2025 Build 18204653 Edited 23 April 2025 – 13:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Glitch that disables "Play locally".
Character gets stuck when entering portals.
Desync of musicians summoned by Hua Ling's Valiant of the Pear Garden skin in multiplayer.
Lana's Oborobana skin: tapping too fast on Shamshiri Ravish (Style 2) causes Recast to fail.
Alessia's Luminous Waltz or Lana's Shadow Similes may cause them to fly out of the Try Out room.
Some sound effect glitches.
Katherine's skins may cause texture bugs after using Glacial Tempest and returning to the seat or equipping the mecha.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1761381
  • Loading history…
