Glitch that disables "Play locally".
Character gets stuck when entering portals.
Desync of musicians summoned by Hua Ling's Valiant of the Pear Garden skin in multiplayer.
Lana's Oborobana skin: tapping too fast on Shamshiri Ravish (Style 2) causes Recast to fail.
Alessia's Luminous Waltz or Lana's Shadow Similes may cause them to fly out of the Try Out room.
Some sound effect glitches.
Katherine's skins may cause texture bugs after using Glacial Tempest and returning to the seat or equipping the mecha.
v2.9.1 Patch Note
Glitch that disables "Play locally".
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update