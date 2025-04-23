Hello, friends! We’ve got a major update for you—one that brings big changes and big potential… to break things. 😅 Please bear with us as we roll this out, and help us make Polylithic better by reporting any bugs or issues on our Discord

New Happiness System & Tribe Overview (Beta)

Global Happiness System added – affects the entire tribe.

Food variety and surplus provide happiness boosts, rationing and scarcity cause drops.

Each tribe member needs a place to stay and a bed to sleep on

Housing Types: Stalk Cover, Hut, and House with different capacities and decoration support.

Decorations now boost happiness (varies by housing).

The decoration bonus applies only if people live in the house.

Luxury Foods (bread, milk, meat) give happiness boosts.

Tribe size now impacts happiness via a member penalty.

Envy system added – members may get unhappy if housed unequally.

Without proper food, housing, and decoration, happiness drops.

At low happiness, tribe members may leave.

Max sustainable tribe size (without issues): ~13 with full luxury setup.

Overloading on poor housing types leads to limited happiness.

New window for the tribe overview.

New window for resources overview.

The next step will be to add the positive and negative effects and balance the system more.

First Multiplayer Test!

We did our first multiplayer test today! 🎉 It's still a work in progress, but it’s already a blast (though sadly, my mic wasn’t recorded). If you want to help shape the future of Polylithic multiplayer and jump into beta testing with us, please let us know!

Loading the World chunks in the Sandbox mode

Save and Load performance

We will polish the new features in the upcoming small updates and continue to work on the new Fight and camera system, the New Campaign, and multiplayer, along with sandbox improvements, to get ready for the 1.0 release.

We Want to Hear From You!

Your feedback is vital to shaping the world of Polylithic. Join the conversation on any of these platforms:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1839060/Polylithic/