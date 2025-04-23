 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18204302 Edited 23 April 2025 – 07:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update contains the following fixes:

  • Fixed Cutscene transition Mission 2

  • Improved Cutscene Mission 2 visuals

  • Fix Checkpoints Mission 3

  • Fixed Pink Buildings Mission 3

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2116151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link