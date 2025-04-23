Customization:
- While waiting for more in-depth customization, we're offering a simple yet effective way to make your character feel more personal: you can now change their colors in the "Character" tab. Let your imagination run wild!
Codex:
- Added small icons indicating the specific attributes of each entity in the Codex.
Fixes:
Fixed a bug where Medusa was considered unseen when a player looked at her through a door frame.
Fixed a bug where the Magician’s kill sound could be heard throughout the entire level.
