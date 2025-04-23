 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18204137 Edited 23 April 2025 – 08:39:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Customization:

  • While waiting for more in-depth customization, we're offering a simple yet effective way to make your character feel more personal: you can now change their colors in the "Character" tab. Let your imagination run wild!

Codex:

  • Added small icons indicating the specific attributes of each entity in the Codex.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where Medusa was considered unseen when a player looked at her through a door frame.

  • Fixed a bug where the Magician’s kill sound could be heard throughout the entire level.

