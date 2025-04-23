Today, we’ve rounded up and will be going over some of the bug fixes and improvements that we’ve made to the game today and over the past few weeks. If you’d like to catch up on every fixed bug, then be sure to check out the changelog section on our website.

Feel free to leave your feedback on this update here.

If you’ve found a bug that you’d like to report, you can do so on our community bug reporting platform.

Full synchronization



After a small update, a desynchronization issue that caused a difference in what the player saw and how the server assessed the situation, was discovered in the game. This problem affected ground vehicles, and the faster vehicles moved the more noticeably the server and client readings had discrepancies. We received several reports detailing this problem and want to thank everyone who submitted one! This issue was fixed shortly after it was discovered.

Interface Improvements

We’re always working on improving the user interface to make it a better experience for all players. We’ve now increased the number of players that you can add as friends and to your blacklist to 300.

In the chat menu in the hangar, the message delay is now separate for each chat, and the inactive “send” button displays a timer showing how long it will take until the next message can be sent. If your message is marked as spam by the system and not sent, you’ll now be notified about it and a timer will start until you can send it again.

Now let’s talk about some changes to the achievement menu in the player profile. First up is the names of operations in the Pages of History and other similar sections. We’ve made some visual improvements to them, long titles now fit on one line instead of being wrapped. We’ve also made it so that for events, you can now click on the Mark of distinction task from the main event section to go straight to the corresponding task.

We’ve also fixed a bug that prevented you from sending chat messages in the Custom Battles lobby screen, and made a ton of other UI fixes and improvements. Be sure to check out the full changelog for them all!

Faster Replenishment of Scout vehicles



Capturing points not only brings your team closer to victory, but also allows you to replenish your ammunition right in the heat of battle. You can also replenish reconnaissance vehicles that were used too, such as Scout UAVs in ground battles and scout Hydroplanes in naval battles. To ensure that players don’t have to wait too long for scout vehicles to return to service, we’ve halved the time it takes to replenish them in Realistic Battles to 45 seconds (was 90 seconds).

Small objects that caused bumps



There was an issue where ground vehicles might behave weirdly when driving over small destructible objects like tables, chairs and fences. These objects should have turned into dust when run over and not affect a ground vehicle’s movement in any way — but instead, vehicles would sometimes ‘bump’ upwards. This has been fixed.

Issues when minimizing the game

There was a bug for PC players who minimized the game but left their ground vehicle driving in battle. If the game was minimized for a longer period of time while the vehicle was moving in battle, the turret rotated backwards, where upon tabbing back in, the turret was aimed in the wrong direction. This bug has now been fixed!

That’s not all

You’ll find the full list of improvements in separate update notes. Here’s some more: the sound of the nuclear siren no longer lags significantly behind the spawning of the nuclear weapon carrier, the principle of unconditional detection of enemies in ground vehicles has been reworked, and the hint about the enabled cyclic switching of radar targets no longer appears when using the horizontal targeting axis of the radar.

Update 2.45.1.61

Update 2.45.1.58

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/games/236390/announcements/detail/547858640693887145]Server Update 17.04.2025

[/url]

Aircraft

Spitfire Mk.IX (CW) (Israel) — an incorrect icon for the 250 lb bomb in one of the weapon presets has been fixed.

MiG-23 (all variants) — a bug which caused the radar to constantly cycle modes when faced horizontally whilst in horizontal flight with gyro stabilization switched off has been fixed (Rеport).

Ground Vehicles

KV-7 (U-13) — incorrect armor values on the statcard have been corrected. (Report)

M8A1 GMC, M8 HMC (all variants) — a bug where the loader was transferred to the driver or gunner’s place instead of the commander after they were knocked out has been fixed. (Report)

Rapier — a bug where text keys were displayed instead of missile names in replays while in sensor display mode has been fixed.

Achilles (all variants) — thickness of cannon embrasure walls has been reduced from 100 mm to 63.5 mm. (Report)

Pz.Sp.Wg.P204(f) PaK — the name of the vehicle has been changed to Pz.Sp.Wg.P204(f) KwK 39/1. (Report)

Pz.Sp.Wg.P204(f) KwK — the name of the vehicle has been changed to Pz.Sp.Wg.P204(f) KwK 38. (Report)

The replenishment time for Scout UAVs at capture points in Realistic Battles has been reduced from 90 to 45 seconds.

Naval Vessels

The replenishment time for scout Hydroplanes at capture points in Realistic Battles has been reduced from 90 to 45 seconds.

Locations and Missions

[Operation] Kamchatka. East — a bug where there was a hill at the southern team’s airfield at Battle Ratings 3.0 to 7.3 has been fixed.

[Operation] Ladoga. Winter 1941 — in the mission version for Battle Ratings 1.0 to 2.7, the northern team’s airfield has been moved to land.

[Operation] City — a bug where the southern team’s airfield buildings could be partially submerged underground at Battle Ratings 3.0 to 7.3 has been fixed.

[Operation] Smolensk. 1941 — a bug where the western team’s airfield tents could be partially submerged underground at Battle Ratings 3.0 to 7.3 has been fixed.

[Operation] Berlin — a bug where there was an air defense system on the eastern team’s airfield runway at Battle Ratings 3.0 to 7.3 has been fixed.

[Operation] Vietnam — a bug where the buildings of the southern team’s secondary airfield could be partially submerged underground at Battle Ratings 3.0 to 7.3 (available in Custom Battles) has been fixed; the team’s main airfields have been replaced with mid-rank ones.

[Operation] Moscow. 42nd kilometer — a bug where there was a hill on the western team’s secondary airfield at Battle Ratings 9.7 and above (available in Custom Battles) has been fixed.

Matchmaking

Ground Simulator Battles lineup 3_1: mistakenly left KW I C 756 (r) has been removed.

Ground SB lineup 9_2: CV 9035NL has been added.

Ground SB lineup 10_2: MiG-27K, MiG-27M, Su-17M4, Su-22M3 (Italy), Su-22M4 (Germany), Su-22M4 WTD61 (Germany), Su-22UM3K (Germany), F-4E Phantom II, Kurnass, F-4EJ Phantom II, F-4EJ ADTW have been added; Type 81 (C) has been removed.

Ground SB lineup 11_2: F-4E Phantom II, Kurnass, F-4EJ Phantom II, F-4EJ ADTW have been removed.

Sound

A bug with engine RPM value updates that sometimes caused allied/enemy ground vehicle engines to sound unnaturally quiet has been fixed.

