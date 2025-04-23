Good day, fighters!

Today we’ve released update 0.59.4, which includes a number of fixes and minor improvements aimed at enhancing game stability.

Changelog:

• Fixed a bug where muzzle flash particles from certain submachine guns continued to display even after stopping fire.

• Resolved an issue that prevented the placement of a firing position in the “Foothills” location.

• Made design adjustments in the “Solnechny” location — minor visual flaws have been fixed.

• Fixed shooting animations for the GSh-18 pistol.

• Corrected errors in the 3D preview of the “Newbie Biker” outfit set.

• Various minor bugs fixed and overall game stability improved.

Make sure to update your game client.