Good day, fighters!
Today we’ve released update 0.59.4, which includes a number of fixes and minor improvements aimed at enhancing game stability.
Changelog:
• Fixed a bug where muzzle flash particles from certain submachine guns continued to display even after stopping fire.
• Resolved an issue that prevented the placement of a firing position in the “Foothills” location.
• Made design adjustments in the “Solnechny” location — minor visual flaws have been fixed.
• Fixed shooting animations for the GSh-18 pistol.
• Corrected errors in the 3D preview of the “Newbie Biker” outfit set.
• Various minor bugs fixed and overall game stability improved.
Make sure to update your game client.
