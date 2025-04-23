 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18203912 Edited 23 April 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Flashlight power has increased x2 - game is too dark sometimes, so flashlight fix should help with it.
  2. Practice Room Map - a new very easy map has been added, where you can investigate the monster and test stuff. All equipment is provided on the map. You can still die there theoretically, but you won't lose any items if you have taken any.
  3. Head traps and floor traps no longer spawn on Easy difficulty on all maps

Changed files in this update

Depot 2541521
