- Flashlight power has increased x2 - game is too dark sometimes, so flashlight fix should help with it.
- Practice Room Map - a new very easy map has been added, where you can investigate the monster and test stuff. All equipment is provided on the map. You can still die there theoretically, but you won't lose any items if you have taken any.
- Head traps and floor traps no longer spawn on Easy difficulty on all maps
