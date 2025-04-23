 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18203869 Edited 23 April 2025 – 07:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello commanders,

We are working on brand new game, called Deepstone Rift.

Demo is coming soon, Wishlist to learn more!

Thank you.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3552840/Deepstone_Rift/

Changed files in this update

