Hello, everyone!

Ever since you saw the Tubeways and how convenient they are to build, you’ve asked for a similar treatment of Power Shafts. Today, we’re happy to oblige! There are now just two modules - Power Shafts and Solid Power Shafts - and they’re adaptive.

Adaptive Power Shafts



We’ve replaced the existing fixed-shape Power Shafts with two new, adaptive modules - Power Shafts and Solid Power Shafts. As you expand and update your power grid, you no longer need to delete old blocks and temporarily turn off the light power for the entire district. The new Power Shafts simply change their shape as new connections are added or removed!

New building: Power Shaft (No SP cost; 1x Log)

New building: Solid Power Shaft (40 SP; 2x Log, 2x Plank, 1x Gear; Solid)

Removed old fixed-shape Power Shafts from the game. Setups on existing saves are still compatible - the old shafts have been automatically converted to Power Shafts and Solid Power Shafts.

Performance

Made further tweaks to save files to make them smaller and improve saving times. Combined with the previous batch of experimental tweaks, we expect savefiles to be about 20% smaller and saving times to be about 20% shorter.

The loading process no longer gets suspended in the middle if the Run in background checkbox is unchecked when the game is out of focus. So when you ALT-TAB back to the game, the loading process should now be 100% complete instead of taking a few more seconds to wrap up.

The loading screen now always disappears after loading, even if the Run in background checkbox is unchecked.

The game now loads 1 second faster. 💪

Misc.

It is now possible to build tunnels directly under the plants. However, they’re deleted as part of the process.

In the map editor, brushes now only spawn and delete resources on the initial level.

In the map editor, the relative terrain brush shows grayed out tiles if they’d be outside of the map’s limit instead of hiding them completely.

Made minor tweaks to the tutorial’s text.

Bugs