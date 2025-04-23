Hello everyone!

This incredibly exciting day for me has finally arrived. My game, The Sisyphus Journey, has officially seen the light of day and is now available on the Steam store!

Considering this is my first game and I don't know what to expect next, the feeling of pressing the launch button is mixed. On one hand, I'm happy that I didn't give up and managed to "roll my stone to the top of the mountain". On the other hand, there's the nervousness and apprehension that comes naturally to anyone forging their path into the unknown.

I want to sincerely thank everyone who added the game to their wishlist and supported me along the way! Your support has been invaluable.

I truly hope that players will enjoy The Sisyphus Journey. I'll be eagerly awaiting your reviews and reading your opinions! Thank you for being here!