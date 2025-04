We hear you, and thus!

A majority of the songs have been recharted, with more on the way!

Long note has been added to enhance gameplay!

New UI and VFX elements for the Rythm section!

Several characters have been given new animations!

Several visual effects have been added to the Overworld!

New assets have been added to the Overworld!

Keyboard and mouse support!

Artbook to view the concept art of our game!