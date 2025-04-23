 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18203452 Edited 23 April 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

・最後の称号を獲得しているのに、一部の実績が解放されない不具合を修正
・ストーリーにおいて、キャラクター(ラナエ)を艦隊メンバーに
　加入させた状態でないと進行しない場面があったため、条件を撤廃
・マカラ海蝕洞の伝説(マカラ神話)に関する副官セリフの誤字を修正

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3561771
