・最後の称号を獲得しているのに、一部の実績が解放されない不具合を修正
・ストーリーにおいて、キャラクター(ラナエ)を艦隊メンバーに
加入させた状態でないと進行しない場面があったため、条件を撤廃
・マカラ海蝕洞の伝説(マカラ神話)に関する副官セリフの誤字を修正
[ver1.2008]実績解放の不具合修正と、ストーリー進行においてキャラ条件を撤廃
