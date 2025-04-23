 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18203405 Edited 23 April 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Modified some story.
VE diffuser effect increased to 4 turns
Fixed a bug that could cause the game to get stuck in some rare cases.
Modified the location of some random events in the flower field map to prevent them from blocking the player's path.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2873711
