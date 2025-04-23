Modified some story.
VE diffuser effect increased to 4 turns
Fixed a bug that could cause the game to get stuck in some rare cases.
Modified the location of some random events in the flower field map to prevent them from blocking the player's path.
Update notes via Steam Community
Modified some story.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update