Fellow Mixonauts! Here are some newer fixes.

Fixed issue when not connected to the internet, the galaxy map wouldn't display any mixes. This should be working now and display the "Offline Status" but then also show everything you have locally just fine. Apologies to those who bought the game after the demo only to not be able to play due to this issue (The demo is a bit behind now at this point before the galaxy map update)

Fixed issue where you couldn't change dropdown box settings (Graphics resolution and windowed mode) when a tutorial was active.

Hopefully the game is a bit more stable now for most folks.

Known issues I am currently investigating.

A crash on startup related to one-drive. If anyone else has gotten that crash and managed to fix it, I'd be interested to know what you did.

Some Tutorials fail to actually load the tutorial or get stuck in the middle. Pattern and modulation tutorials are notoriously bad for this atm.

We now have 98 mixes in the universe! Whoa!

I've been blown away in general by all of these and am so happy people are enjoying the game!

As always if you encounter issues, please open a steam discussion post or join the discord which can be found on the main page right hand side.