🛠️ Patch Notes – 0.8.7
🔧 Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where Proficiency details wouldn't expand properly.
-
Resolved a bug where pressing ESC brought up the wrong modal.
-
Move validation now visibly deducts 0.1 energy points
