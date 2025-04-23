 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18203209 Edited 23 April 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Patch Notes – 0.8.7
🔧 Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Proficiency details wouldn't expand properly.

  • Resolved a bug where pressing ESC brought up the wrong modal.

  • Move validation now visibly deducts 0.1 energy points

