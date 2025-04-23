Millie
- New outfit: Gunslinger.
- New outfit and weapon set: Shade Armor and Shade Blades, based on a design by @shaden1ne. https://freakyjohnny.newgrounds.com/
Ollie
- Ollie's buffered jump now correctly does a spin jump instead of a normal one.
- Ollie now jumps a little higher.
- Revised Super Ollie music.
- Adjusted the speeds at which Ollie's different run animations play.
- Ollie's special now drains at a rate of 1.5 mana per second, down from 2.
Levels
- Taking the upper exit of a room now leads to the upper entrance of the next room, not the lower one.
- Entering a room after a checkpoint uses the exit taken before the checkpoint so you're still on the same path.
- The map widget now shows your overall progress through the current stage.
- Revised the layout of some rooms.
Fixes
- Kickbridges are now slightly wider so you don't land on the ground when sliding down the right side of it.
- The camera now tracks the target using a static height. Before, it would change with the character's hit box.
