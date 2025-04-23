 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18202971 Edited 23 April 2025 – 05:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Millie

  • New outfit: Gunslinger.
  • New outfit and weapon set: Shade Armor and Shade Blades, based on a design by @shaden1ne. https://freakyjohnny.newgrounds.com/
    Ollie
  • Ollie's buffered jump now correctly does a spin jump instead of a normal one.
  • Ollie now jumps a little higher.
  • Revised Super Ollie music.
  • Adjusted the speeds at which Ollie's different run animations play.
  • Ollie's special now drains at a rate of 1.5 mana per second, down from 2.
    Levels
  • Taking the upper exit of a room now leads to the upper entrance of the next room, not the lower one.
  • Entering a room after a checkpoint uses the exit taken before the checkpoint so you're still on the same path.
  • The map widget now shows your overall progress through the current stage.
  • Revised the layout of some rooms.
    Fixes
  • Kickbridges are now slightly wider so you don't land on the ground when sliding down the right side of it.
  • The camera now tracks the target using a static height. Before, it would change with the character's hit box.

