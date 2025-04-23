Hello everyone!

After the hotfixes, we're on for corrective patches! Some thigns we've found internally, some things you're reported to us, fixed as much as possible! Mainly Bugfixes and Interface/feedback tweaks, but also a tiny bit of balancing and visual adjustments!

Also, as a small follow up on 1.0 release, if you liked the game and did not review it yet, do not hesitate to leave a positive review!

We're close to fall under 70% for recent reviews, which would be bad for algorithms (it's always the algorithms!)

Given that the overall amount of recent review is a bit low, every single positive review can make the difference! Thanks for taking the time to do it if you enjoyed, and enjoy playing Synergy.

Now, on to the full patchnote!

Have a wonderful day

Balancing

The first district threshold is now set at 300 instead of 350.

Bugfix

Fixed "Have N healthy with a certain health" objectives often ignoring one plant.

Fixed the "storage full" feedback not disappearing when the Explorer hut is emptied by a water tower.

Fixed the harvest interactions of the Spiketree in its “overgrown harvested” state.

Fixed the cooling interaction with the Bunch tree in its “overgrown harvested” state.

Fixed the display duration of the production recipe, which did not take into account the number of citizens in the building, and therefore displayed a different value from the recipe value in the building panel.

(Mac only) Fixed the pontoon reversed visual visible on Mac with anti-aliasing disabled.

Removal of the ability to move the exploration map during the appearance of zone destinations, to prevent destinations from being visually displaced.

Fixed the throated water lily interaction notification saying "wounded" instead of "intoxicated".

Fixed some texts having different fonts used in the middle of a sentence in Polish.

Fixed several overflowing and misaligned texts in Japanese in the panel of a selected square.

Fixed the Japanese font sometimes misaligned in height.

Added a missing space in a Spanish text.

Feedback & Interface

Added the following in the production recipe choice popup: All the resources that the building can produce are now visible instead of being hidden by a lock icon. (The lock icon is still visible but on the side.) These resources can be hovered over to obtain their full tooltips, which are useful for finding out their names, their obtainments and their uses. All resources in recipes can now be hovered over to get their full tooltips, for the same reasons.

Plant tags (i.e. “resilient”, “fruit-bearing”, “invasive”), which are used for district scoring, are now visibles in the plant panel.

In “Rip out” mode, the resources obtained are now visible on top of the collectable props. This makes it easier to see and understand “Rocky amalgam” and “Technological Ruins”.

Resources in production recipes are now always sorted in the same order.

Harvested areas of other harvest buildings are now more visually different than the currently selected harvest building.

A selected plant in its “overgrown harvested” state will now display its “overgrown” state info instead of its “grown” state info.

The button “Yes” of the “Back to the main menu” and “Quit the game” popups is now in Yellow and placed on the right side of the 3 buttons.

Sandglider garage will now highlight houses in its range during the placement phase.

The resource uses tips that now say “Build structures” instead of "Craft structures".

The glowing outline that highlights the requested quantity of the cellar during the tutorial now better fits to the list of available resources.

Visuals