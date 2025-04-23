Rolling out translations for Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish tonight. Not everything is currently translated, more and more will get done as time goes on, but it's at probably 90% right now?

Update also fixes a bunch of bugs per usual, new game builds persisting, a few menu bugs, and changes around how quests work.

Please be on the lookout and alert me of any bugs that occur due to the translated version. I had to change a lot of data to all conform to Unreal Engine's localization tool, so we may run into some issues, especially having to do with quests, crafting, and building. Please bear with me and submit bug reports! Thank you!

Anyone who previously was playing with an epic games account during the steam auth blackout - if the update seems to clear your data or set you back, just link your steam account to your epic games account in the title screen and it should fix 🙂