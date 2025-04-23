Hello, this is the Backroom Company development team.

The v102.5 patch focuses on enhancing core game systems by introducing a revival system, improving voice chat quality, and increasing stability during death scenes.

The patch was successfully applied on April 23 (KST 14:30).

Please review the update details below to enjoy a more stable and immersive gameplay experience.

🪪 [ID Card Drop System on Death]

When a player dies, an ID card showing their Steam profile image and nickname will drop.

If the player dies in an unreachable area (e.g., falling zones), the card drops at their position from 1 second earlier.

🛗 [New Player Management Feature]

When a teammate inserts the dropped ID card into a dumbwaiter, the dead player will be revived at the elevator.

🎞️ [Revival Animation Using Dumbwaiter]

When the dumbwaiter closes, a revival animation plays on all elevator monitors.

The revived player also sees a code stream effect before returning to gameplay.

🎙️ [Voice Chat System Improvements]

Voice compression was improved for clearer audio and reduced lag.

Fixed an issue where voices were cutting off when multiple users spoke at once.

💀 [Death Scene Stability Improvements]

Fixed a bug where the game would occasionally crash immediately after character death.

Backroom Company will continue to improve the gameplay experience based on your feedback.

Please report any bugs or suggestions through the community or our Discord channel.

Thank you always, and happy exploring!