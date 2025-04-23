Hello everyone,
In addition to the 85% sale that we have going until the 25th of April, we have a patch today that fixes various problems and added quality of life improvements to the game. The patch note is below:
- Improved aesthetics of puzzles.
- Minor text cleanup.
- Slightly improved display speed for several dialogues.
- Updated a few doll sprites.
- Added additional icon artworks.
- Enhanced resolution for many environment items.
- Fixed an issue with image not disappearing under specific circumstances within the prison area.
- Fixed puzzle image location.
- Enable accessibility to certain area again.
- Fixed dialogue inconsistency.
- Addressed issue where image is being displayed in the wrong location.
If there is any issue, please let us know under our Bug Report thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/727340/discussions/0/1620599015880475725/
Thank you for playing Stitched HD.
Cheers!
- Fluffex Studios
