23 April 2025 Build 18202630 Edited 23 April 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

In addition to the 85% sale that we have going until the 25th of April, we have a patch today that fixes various problems and added quality of life improvements to the game. The patch note is below:

  • Improved aesthetics of puzzles.
  • Minor text cleanup.
  • Slightly improved display speed for several dialogues.
  • Updated a few doll sprites.
  • Added additional icon artworks.
  • Enhanced resolution for many environment items.
  • Fixed an issue with image not disappearing under specific circumstances within the prison area.
  • Fixed puzzle image location.
  • Enable accessibility to certain area again.
  • Fixed dialogue inconsistency.
  • Addressed issue where image is being displayed in the wrong location.

If there is any issue, please let us know under our Bug Report thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/727340/discussions/0/1620599015880475725/

Thank you for playing Stitched HD.

Cheers!

  • Fluffex Studios

Changed files in this update

Windows Stitched Content Depot 727341
