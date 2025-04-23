Hello everyone,

In addition to the 85% sale that we have going until the 25th of April, we have a patch today that fixes various problems and added quality of life improvements to the game. The patch note is below:

Improved aesthetics of puzzles.

Minor text cleanup.

Slightly improved display speed for several dialogues.

Updated a few doll sprites.

Added additional icon artworks.

Enhanced resolution for many environment items.

Fixed an issue with image not disappearing under specific circumstances within the prison area.

Fixed puzzle image location.

Enable accessibility to certain area again.

Fixed dialogue inconsistency.

Addressed issue where image is being displayed in the wrong location.

If there is any issue, please let us know under our Bug Report thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/727340/discussions/0/1620599015880475725/

Thank you for playing Stitched HD.

Cheers!