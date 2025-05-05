These are the notes for the third (and final) phase of the Seekers of the Storm roadmap. For more details about this phase you can check out the Dev Diary right here!

False Son (Survivor)

Added alternate abilities Lunar Stakes and Meridian’s Will, including Unlock Challenges.

Step of the Brothers dash can now be used while using & charging both Laser of the Father and Club Slam.

Primary (Club of the Forsaken) changes:

Normal swing damage increased to 450%, Charged Slam damage reduced to 1000%

Knockback reduced.

Charged Slam proc coefficient reduced to 1 (was 3.)

Air-to-Ground Charged Slam increased in speed, increased blast radius and proc coefficient increased from 1 to 1.5 after 0.5 seconds of airtime.

Lunar Spikes changes:

Ability changed to Agile - can now be used while sprinting.

Increased damage to 200%.

Animation and Firing time reduced to enable faster Lunar Spike firing..

Increased alternate special “Laser Burst” damage to 1250% (was 1000%) and increased the Lunar Spikes refill to 50% (was 30%)

Laser Burst also has had its radius increased to be more accurate and impactful

Laser Burt’s VFX have also been updated.

False Son’s starting damage stat decreased from 13 to 12, but scaling stat increased from 2 to 2.4, meaning that at the very start of the game you’ll do slightly less damage, but you’ll get stronger faster as the game progresses.

The cooldown for Laser Burst has slightly increased from 7 seconds to 8 seconds

Seeker

Added alternate abilities Reprieve and Palm Blast, including Unlock Challenges.

Any successful Meditate from the 7th stack onwards will now revive teammates in multiplayer (previously it was only the 7th stack.)

Can now self-revive once 7 stacks of Tranquility are achieved.

Increased range of Meditation Explosion by 2m per Tranquility Stack.

Sojourn’s cooldown has been slightly reduced from 9 seconds to 8 seconds.

Meditate’s cooldown has been slightly reduced from 15 seconds to 14 seconds.

Overall, skill descriptions have been updated for better clarity.

Spirit Punches 3rd now gains 50% more damage per Tranquility stack.

Sojourn now increases by 500% damage per second (previously 400%). Damage over time has also been slightly increased.

The explosion from Meditate now increases by 200% damage per Tranquility stack

CHEF

Added alternate abilities Ice Box and Oil Spill including “Yes, CHEF!” Variants & Unlock Challenges.

Updated character name from Chef to CHEF.

Primary (Dice) changes:

Changed behavior to have 3 stocks and for projectiles to auto-return if the attack button is not held.

Single Dice cleaver damage reduced to 200% (Overall damage increased due to ability stocks.)

Cleavers held out will now cause increased continuous damage to enemies that come into contact with them, and will do double damage when returning to CHEF.

Removed Sear's animation delay and and shortened its activation time while maintaining the same amount of damage

Boosted Dice now does 400% damage

Boosted Sear projectiles create pre-ignited oil pools when colliding with the ground

Boosted Roll now adds more bleed on hit

Covering enemies in oil now counts towards CHEF's passive

Updated Roll to charge significantly faster.

Jumping out of Roll now provides a super jump to CHEF

Range of Sear has been significantly increased and is much easier to aim.

Glaze (and the new ability Oil Spill) leave patches of Flammable (and freezable!) Oil on the ground.

Sear’s cooldown has been slightly increased from 5 seconds to 6 seconds.

Roll’s cooldown has been slightly reduced from 9 seconds to 8 seconds.

Glaze’s cooldown has been increased from 10 seconds to 12 seconds.

Yes Chef! Has had its cooldown reduced from 15 seconds to 10 seconds

Other Changes

Mithrix and False Son now acknowledge imposters.

In the Void Fields Items are now only added to the monster pool at the start of each cell event (previously they would gain extra items if an excessive amount of time was taken to complete each cell.)

We have reduced the Void Fog damage of the Void fields and decreased the rate at which the Void Fog damage ramps up outside of the safe zones.

The Void Fields no longer increments the stage counter on completion.

Elusive Antlers now will spawn more orbs per stack (+1 per stack -> +3 per stack) and has had its minimum spawn time for orbs reduced from 5 seconds to 2 seconds.

Bolstering Lantern’s scaling is now more focused on the item's utility rather than increasing its effective range. It now grants 10% (+ 3.5% per stack) attack speed (up from a flat 7.5%). That effect is granted per Monster or Ally in a 20 meter range up to 3 (+ 1 per stack). The range no longer scales with additional Lanterns.

Unstable Transmitter now grants 60% barrier on activation (up from 35%). It has also had its internal cooldown changed from 45 seconds to 1.1 seconds, for those of you that choose to hoard several Transmitters at a time.

Known Issue

Sometimes one or both logos will not appear during the splash screen 'boot-up'. This has a planned fix in an upcoming update.

Bug Fixes

Players who have completed the “CHEF’s Wok” recipe but never received the “Order Up” achievement (and were therefore unable to unlock CHEF) will now be able to complete the achievement.

Developer note: If you are a player that completed the CHEF’s Wok’s recipe but never received Chef’s “Order Up” achievement, then just booting the game after this update and reaching the main menu should grant you the achievement. If you are an Xbox user and don’t get the achievement upon reaching the main menu when unlocking CHEF moving forward, this might be related to missing save data. The solution for this is just to start a run with any survivor and that should grant the “Order Up” achievement". We are going to continue looking out for any save related issues so keep the reports coming.