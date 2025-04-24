 Skip to content

24 April 2025 Build 18202493 Edited 24 April 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Bounty Hunters!

Optimization & Adjustments:​​

  • Clue Events will now appear during Vacation after the first two bosses in Difficulty 9.

  • Random Talent - Vacation Refresh will also trigger Clue Events after bosses in Difficulty 9.

  • Event - Dice Energy Resource has been boosted to 1-7 points.

  • The "Back" button has been changed to "Cancel" when choosing Units/Treasures in Events.

  • Fixed an issue where the Painter's Talent - Color Mask might not work with Jamed Units.

  • Translation corrections and optimizations.

————————————————————————————————

​​Dev Notes:​​

Some players mentioned Clue Events were still too rare, so we've increased their appearance rate to give you more choices.

Last week, after posting about English text improvements, we received many applications. We've selected a native English-speaking veteran player to help optimize the text. You shall see the English text updates soon!

Thanks to all players! Your support is what helps LONESTAR keep getting better!

