 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18202363 Edited 23 April 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Blaze Rotation being incorrect in its path

  • Fixed Difficulty opening vents in the spiral room

  • Fixes to the box clipping through ceilings in the bouncepad box map

Maps

  • New Simple Map

Content

  • New Boss Music

oh yeah checkout dis new trailer

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3682331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link