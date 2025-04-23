Bug Fixes
-
Fixed Blaze Rotation being incorrect in its path
-
Fixed Difficulty opening vents in the spiral room
-
Fixes to the box clipping through ceilings in the bouncepad box map
Maps
- New Simple Map
Content
- New Boss Music
