This is the moment where everything begins.

You’ll start with a single core module, floating in the unknown. From there, it’s up to you to connect, discover, and define what your vessel/"MODULAR" becomes. This is a testbed for ideas, mechanics, and stories still taking shape — and your input is a big part of that.

Where to Go From Here

Explore what’s here. Test out the module system, wander, break stuff. There’s no hand-holding — only potential.

Tell us what clicks. What felt good? What felt off? What made you say “oh, that’s cool”? That’s the stuff we want to build on.

Dream big with us. This game is meant to evolve. Want combat? Co-op? Custom modules? Let’s talk. Now’s the time to influence the direction.

We’ll be watching closely, updating often, and listening always.

Join our community on Discord :)

Thanks for being here at the beginning.

The Async - MODULAR team