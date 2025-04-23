Attention Divers,

We've deployed a hotfix addressing some reported issues.

General

Offline mode implemented

Number of enemies on hostile submarine now increase over the duration of the run

Final Boss submarine enemy crew count increased

Settings/UI



Slightly increased visibility of mute icon

Clicking "Main Menu" button now asks player if they want to quit, informing them that saving occurs after every new district is entered

Systems

Storage slots inside of piloting lockers increased from: 5 -> 8

Storage slots inside of small storage room (1x1) has been increased from: 6 -> 8

Storage rooms now spawn more frequently in shops

Bug Fixes



Only including unlisted/notable ones:

Vending machine infinite selling bug fixed (hopefully)

Bug where microphone could not be selected fixed

We'll continue to monitor any issues that come up and address any feedback from the community.

Thanks for supporting us on our Early Access journey!