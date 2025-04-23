 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18202339 Edited 24 April 2025 – 00:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Divers,

We've deployed a hotfix addressing some reported issues.

General

  • Offline mode implemented

  • Number of enemies on hostile submarine now increase over the duration of the run

  • Final Boss submarine enemy crew count increased

Settings/UI

  • Slightly increased visibility of mute icon

  • Clicking "Main Menu" button now asks player if they want to quit, informing them that saving occurs after every new district is entered

Systems

  • Storage slots inside of piloting lockers increased from: 5 -> 8

  • Storage slots inside of small storage room (1x1) has been increased from: 6 -> 8

  • Storage rooms now spawn more frequently in shops

Bug Fixes

  • Only including unlisted/notable ones:

  • Vending machine infinite selling bug fixed (hopefully)

  • Bug where microphone could not be selected fixed

We'll continue to monitor any issues that come up and address any feedback from the community.

Thanks for supporting us on our Early Access journey!

  • Targon Studios

