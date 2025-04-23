Attention Divers,
We've deployed a hotfix addressing some reported issues.
General
-
Offline mode implemented
-
Number of enemies on hostile submarine now increase over the duration of the run
-
Final Boss submarine enemy crew count increased
Settings/UI
-
Slightly increased visibility of mute icon
-
Clicking "Main Menu" button now asks player if they want to quit, informing them that saving occurs after every new district is entered
Systems
-
Storage slots inside of piloting lockers increased from: 5 -> 8
-
Storage slots inside of small storage room (1x1) has been increased from: 6 -> 8
-
Storage rooms now spawn more frequently in shops
Bug Fixes
-
Only including unlisted/notable ones:
-
Vending machine infinite selling bug fixed (hopefully)
-
Bug where microphone could not be selected fixed
We'll continue to monitor any issues that come up and address any feedback from the community.
Thanks for supporting us on our Early Access journey!
- Targon Studios
Changed files in this update