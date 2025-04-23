At A Friend's request I will make these patch notes more detailed :)

Changed spelling of Atunement to Attunement

Added in the binary hints displayed at end of levels to the main menu level select

Added in sector name to corresponding room in the secret area's maze

Selecting to max Attunement on the secret menu will now return you to the starting secret area rather than the very last level

Added in a speed run timer that can be toggled on and off on the main menu

Fixed a small error that would occur when going to screens without the player object with a following CAROT