At A Friend's request I will make these patch notes more detailed :)
-
Changed spelling of Atunement to Attunement
-
Added in the binary hints displayed at end of levels to the main menu level select
-
Added in sector name to corresponding room in the secret area's maze
-
Selecting to max Attunement on the secret menu will now return you to the starting secret area rather than the very last level
-
Added in a speed run timer that can be toggled on and off on the main menu
-
Fixed a small error that would occur when going to screens without the player object with a following CAROT
-
Fixed an over-site that would occur when selecting end game when player has 1 max life and full charge
