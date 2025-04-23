 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18202203 Edited 23 April 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

At A Friend's request I will make these patch notes more detailed :)

  • Changed spelling of Atunement to Attunement

  • Added in the binary hints displayed at end of levels to the main menu level select

  • Added in sector name to corresponding room in the secret area's maze

  • Selecting to max Attunement on the secret menu will now return you to the starting secret area rather than the very last level

  • Added in a speed run timer that can be toggled on and off on the main menu

  • Fixed a small error that would occur when going to screens without the player object with a following CAROT

  • Fixed an over-site that would occur when selecting end game when player has 1 max life and full charge

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3536601
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3536602
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3536603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link