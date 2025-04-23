 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18202058 Edited 23 April 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Dyztopia now has cloud saves! As long as you installed after Dyztopia Deviations (2 years ago) you should have cloud saves working. If your save files are missing, go to your Steam folder and pull them from the old Install Folder. (Old: Dyztopia: Post-Human RPG | New: DyztopiaDV) and put them in the new install folder (Steam\steamapps\common\DyztopiaDV\DyztopiaDV\www\save)

I will repost these instructions in a short guide I'm making. By the way, you will need to know where your save file is for save imports for Dyztopia 2!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2241201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link