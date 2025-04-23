Hello! Dyztopia now has cloud saves! As long as you installed after Dyztopia Deviations (2 years ago) you should have cloud saves working. If your save files are missing, go to your Steam folder and pull them from the old Install Folder. (Old: Dyztopia: Post-Human RPG | New: DyztopiaDV) and put them in the new install folder (Steam\steamapps\common\DyztopiaDV\DyztopiaDV\www\save)

I will repost these instructions in a short guide I'm making. By the way, you will need to know where your save file is for save imports for Dyztopia 2!