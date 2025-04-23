-
Fix "Opportunity" door glitch.
-
Fix surface swimming animation.
-
Add more help info about "Opportunity" puzzle.
-
Add more help info about how to collect crab traps with raft.
-
Bound 'T' to also be able to show Survival Grades for convenience.
-
Allow saving during "event".
Patch Notes for 4/22/2025
