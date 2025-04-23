 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18201957 Edited 23 April 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fix "Opportunity" door glitch.

  • Fix surface swimming animation.

  • Add more help info about "Opportunity" puzzle.

  • Add more help info about how to collect crab traps with raft.

  • Bound 'T' to also be able to show Survival Grades for convenience.

  • Allow saving during "event".

