General:
-Fixed controller often dropping dpad inputs for
menus and targeting. This was most noticeable on
Steam Deck.
-Fixed several typos and dialogue formatting issues.
-The battle animation and turn order display options
are now properly saved between game sessions.
-Set framebuffer allocation to 2D, which may provide
a miniscule performance improvement.
Battle:
-Fixed a crash related to monsters that change forms
or tag out mid-battle.
-Escaping and failing to escape battle now plays one
of a handful of lines instead of always playing a
single line.
-Fixed failing to escape battle sometimes rearranging
the turn order UI.
-The acting monster sprite now flashes slightly brighter.
-Fixed an extra direction in Blighter's dialogue.
-Fixed bugged Negotiate dialogue on Ifron and Chromos.
-Birthday Bomb's price has been set to 0; Thrasher will
no longer request it.
-Fixed Hooblin missing a Fusion Group.
-Turn decision is halted while dialogue is active, which
should prevent an issue with Chukachoo's recruitment
dialogue getting stuck onscreen.
-Fixed endgame Aulastor minion being invisible.
-Endgame optional boss's Funeral Bomb now deals 400
damage instead of 100.
-Fixed dialogue inconsistency in Kashroud's negotiation.
-Buffed HP and defense of Mines boss. Improved its
movepool at half HP.
-Buffed HP and defense of an optional endgame boss.
Overworld:
-Healing at a save point now removes statuses from
unsummoned party members.
-Fixed a few missing tree tiles in Shroot Village.
-Fixed a few early-game instances of not playing the
jingle when acquiring an item.
-Removed a few out-of-bounds items pickups in the first
forest map past the entrance.
-Fixed forest maze issues with tree shadow layers.
-Slightly adjusted the Mirrorshroom acquisition text to
make more sense.
-Kukushka encounter will now appear after entering its
map even if the NPCs are not spoken to.
-Improved performance in the Palace knife spitter rooms.
-Added an extra collision around Cecel that prevents
moving boxes/switches in the Hills from trapping him.
-Fixed a render order issue with Chapter 5 spike tiles
causing them to draw floor shadows over Cecel's knees.
-Fixed the levers in one of the Chapter 5 rooms being
intangible.
-Fixed Obscubicante and Cognazzo spawns not being locked
to defeating the corresponding miniboss earlier ingame.
-Fixed Captain Jones's overworld sprite not being
direction-locked.
-Fixed missing map collision instances.
-Fixed error in late-game puzzle where Blue Key
wouldn't work if it was the last key remaining.
UI:
-Cached skill button and mini-sprite UI elements, which
should reduce or eliminate stutter on some menus.
-Fixed the skill culler buttons not denoting that a skill
would consume a percentage of max MP.
-Fixed some minor button neighbor inconsistencies in the
options menu.
-Pressing the Page Up/Down buttons (L1 & R1 by default
on controller) will now move the volume controls in the
options menu by 10 ticks.
-Fixed the monster library not instantly updating the list
of learnable skills when a monster would learn a new skill
by levelup. It would only update after reloading a save.
-Fixed items that trigger dialogue, such as Monsterpedia,
rendering the item menu page change arrow over the
text box and allowing scrolling the item menu pages
while the dialogue is active.
-The next/previous page icons on the monster library are
now colored light gray when focused.
Meta:
-Added Steam cloud save capability. Saves will now be
carried between devices regardless of platform.
