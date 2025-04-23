General:

-Fixed controller often dropping dpad inputs for

menus and targeting. This was most noticeable on

Steam Deck.

-Fixed several typos and dialogue formatting issues.

-The battle animation and turn order display options

are now properly saved between game sessions.

-Set framebuffer allocation to 2D, which may provide

a miniscule performance improvement.

Battle:

-Fixed a crash related to monsters that change forms

or tag out mid-battle.

-Escaping and failing to escape battle now plays one

of a handful of lines instead of always playing a

single line.

-Fixed failing to escape battle sometimes rearranging

the turn order UI.

-The acting monster sprite now flashes slightly brighter.

-Fixed an extra direction in Blighter's dialogue.

-Fixed bugged Negotiate dialogue on Ifron and Chromos.

-Birthday Bomb's price has been set to 0; Thrasher will

no longer request it.

-Fixed Hooblin missing a Fusion Group.

-Turn decision is halted while dialogue is active, which

should prevent an issue with Chukachoo's recruitment

dialogue getting stuck onscreen.

-Fixed endgame Aulastor minion being invisible.

-Endgame optional boss's Funeral Bomb now deals 400

damage instead of 100.

-Fixed dialogue inconsistency in Kashroud's negotiation.

-Buffed HP and defense of Mines boss. Improved its

movepool at half HP.

-Buffed HP and defense of an optional endgame boss.

Overworld:

-Healing at a save point now removes statuses from

unsummoned party members.

-Fixed a few missing tree tiles in Shroot Village.

-Fixed a few early-game instances of not playing the

jingle when acquiring an item.

-Removed a few out-of-bounds items pickups in the first

forest map past the entrance.

-Fixed forest maze issues with tree shadow layers.

-Slightly adjusted the Mirrorshroom acquisition text to

make more sense.

-Kukushka encounter will now appear after entering its

map even if the NPCs are not spoken to.

-Improved performance in the Palace knife spitter rooms.

-Added an extra collision around Cecel that prevents

moving boxes/switches in the Hills from trapping him.

-Fixed a render order issue with Chapter 5 spike tiles

causing them to draw floor shadows over Cecel's knees.

-Fixed the levers in one of the Chapter 5 rooms being

intangible.

-Fixed Obscubicante and Cognazzo spawns not being locked

to defeating the corresponding miniboss earlier ingame.

-Fixed Captain Jones's overworld sprite not being

direction-locked.

-Fixed missing map collision instances.

-Fixed error in late-game puzzle where Blue Key

wouldn't work if it was the last key remaining.

UI:

-Cached skill button and mini-sprite UI elements, which

should reduce or eliminate stutter on some menus.

-Fixed the skill culler buttons not denoting that a skill

would consume a percentage of max MP.

-Fixed some minor button neighbor inconsistencies in the

options menu.

-Pressing the Page Up/Down buttons (L1 & R1 by default

on controller) will now move the volume controls in the

options menu by 10 ticks.

-Fixed the monster library not instantly updating the list

of learnable skills when a monster would learn a new skill

by levelup. It would only update after reloading a save.

-Fixed items that trigger dialogue, such as Monsterpedia,

rendering the item menu page change arrow over the

text box and allowing scrolling the item menu pages

while the dialogue is active.

-The next/previous page icons on the monster library are

now colored light gray when focused.

Meta:

-Added Steam cloud save capability. Saves will now be

carried between devices regardless of platform.