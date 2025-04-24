Skill balance will be adjusted during the update on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

For more details, please refer to the following descriptions.

Skill Balance Adjustment

Blade Skills

■Gladiate

Added a bonus that doubles the effect of damage reduction from Gladiate if a shield is equipped.

■Ogre Slash

Buff duration increased from max 23 seconds to max 60 seconds.

Shot Skills

■Paralysis Shot

■Smoke Dust

■Arm Break

Increased the chance of inflicting a status ailment by 20 when an arrow is equipped.

When used with a bow and arrow, the chance to inflict a status ailment is now 100% at skill level 5.

■Hunting Buddy

The normal attacks while Twin Storm is active will now also enhance the companion's attack.

■Piercing Shot

Increased the duration of invincibility gained when activated with a bowgun from 1 second to 1.5 seconds. Moving with Evasion while charging will no longer remove this invincibility.

■Spread Shot

Reduced the sensitivity of arrow direction control with the directional keys (forward or back) when using a bow.

It is now harder to hit small monsters, but large monsters can still be hit easily.

Projectile performance for normal activation remains unchanged, taking into account the risks of approaching the enemy.

After carefully considering its synergy with Retrograde Shot's additional damage, it has been adjusted so that the additional damage is limited to a maximum of 4 times per activation of Spread Shot.

Magic Skills

■Magic: Arrows

Skill power boost value has been adjusted from max 50 to max 140.

Fixed an issue where applying double shot using Spell Calibration did not decrease the total number of shots.

■Magic: Wall

Added a bonus of base INT:10 to the power multiplier.

Skill power boost value has been adjusted from max 120 to max 220.

■Magic: Storm

Skill power boost value has been adjusted from max 400 to max 420

■Enchanted Barrier

Quick activation of Maximizer inside the barrier will no longer restore the HP of the barrier.

The barrier will now take more damage when taking fatal damage.

Max HP boost effect from equipment stats, etc. will now be applied to the barrier too.

Initially, we enabled Maximizer to activate quickly to prevent excessive DPS drop,

however, since the barrier rarely ran out of HP and players could withstand all damage, the barrier HP recovery effect has been removed, while the MP recovery effect is retained.

Additionally, since the decrease in the player's Max HP can negate almost all fractional damage, effects related to Max HP will now apply to the barrier as well.

Martial Skills

■Asura Aura

Reduced the power boost from 1.3x to 1.1x while Asura Aura is active. The original 1.3x boost still applies to certain skill trees (*Martial, Crusher, Dagger, Assassin, and Dark Power Skills).

Reduced the damage reduction based on remaining MP from max 95% to max 50% while Asura Aura is active.

Halberd Skills

■Draconic Charge

Adjusted the MATK boost formula for stage 2 fan-shaped attack.

Dual Sword Skills

■Aerial Slay

Fixed an issue where the power didn't change according to the skill level. (Lv10 power was applied all the time).

■Horizon Cut

The MP cost will now be 300, even when used as a combo opener.

It no longer has proration.

Magic Blade Skills

■Conversion

Changed the formula for the passive MATK boost effect.

With this adjustment, MATK+●% from equipment stats will now affect the boost value by Conversion.

■Union Sword

Derived skill is no longer affected by action speed.

The "Swift" combo effect remains in effect.

Priest Skills

■Aspis Soul

The fractional damage reduction effect will now be applied even when targeted under certain conditions (*attacks that target non-tanks, such as long-range and random targeting).

Wizard Skills

■Imperial Ray

Shortened the cast time from 3 seconds to 2 seconds.

It no longer has proration.

You no longer need to collaborate with the familiar because now the additional damage will always be a critical hit.

You will now inflict [Weaken] to the target with the element you are weak to when you deal additional damage to them. (the mechanism works differently when the element is Neutral only.)

Crusher Skills

■Goliath Punch

If "Divine Rigid Body" has been acquired and "Annihilator" is active, you will now gain 1 charge each time you deal damage with a Crusher Skill.

Partisan Skills

■Lepage's Boomerang

■Lepage's Boomerang II

■Lepage's Boomerang III

Adjusted the power multiplier from a maximum of 500% to a maximum of 450%.

Other Changes

■Status Ailment [Weaken]

If a staff or a magic device is equipped as the main weapon, the effect of "Weaken" can now be triggered regardless of elemental weaknesses.