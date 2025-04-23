Early Access Release 1.4.22

Added the "Invert Colors" option to the ADV. INTERFACE category, which inverts the Early/Late offset colors

Added the "Sticky Keys" option to the APPLICATION category, which enables/disables the functionality for Sticky Keys being temporarily disabled while the game is open

Improved Hitsounds Hitsounds will now play the same sound regardless of judgment, but at the correct time

Added "Hitsound Offset" option to the GAMEPLAY category Also supported by Saved Offsets

Added "Hitsound Volume" option to the VOLUME category Sound Effect volume will no longer affect Hitsound volume

Added "EX Percentage" option to ADV. INTERFACE, which displays your current EX % in the score info section Works with Subtractive Scoring, and EX Difference

Removed Audio Calibration The Audio Calibration system wasn't used often, it's more often than not that other people will tell players to just play the game and adjust sync as necessary

Adjusted default volume profile / unloaded settings

Swapped the Start/Select (Pause/Restart) keybinds on controllers to be more uniform

Added unlock messages for Flairs and Player Icons

Fixed certain options not updating until selected when affected by other options

Fixed Multiplayer chart validation not showing the correct player name colors

Fixed Gauges not showing in the Multiplayer Results screen

Fixed Checkpoints (at the top of the screen) not showing up during spectator mode in Multiplayer

Fixed Hold Note bodies scaling incorrectly with track_scale_z mods