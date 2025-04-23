Early Access Release 1.4.22
New Charts
-
Added 4 new EXTREME difficulty charts
-
DELTA ASCENDER
-
HYPRWARP
-
Rainbow Raceway
-
FRONTLINERS
-
Changes
-
Added the "Invert Colors" option to the ADV. INTERFACE category, which inverts the Early/Late offset colors
-
Added the "Sticky Keys" option to the APPLICATION category, which enables/disables the functionality for Sticky Keys being temporarily disabled while the game is open
-
Improved Hitsounds
- Hitsounds will now play the same sound regardless of judgment, but at the correct time
-
Added "Hitsound Offset" option to the GAMEPLAY category
- Also supported by Saved Offsets
-
Added "Hitsound Volume" option to the VOLUME category
- Sound Effect volume will no longer affect Hitsound volume
-
Added "EX Percentage" option to ADV. INTERFACE, which displays your current EX % in the score info section
- Works with Subtractive Scoring, and EX Difference
-
Removed Audio Calibration
- The Audio Calibration system wasn't used often, it's more often than not that other people will tell players to just play the game and adjust sync as necessary
-
Adjusted default volume profile / unloaded settings
-
Swapped the Start/Select (Pause/Restart) keybinds on controllers to be more uniform
-
Added unlock messages for Flairs and Player Icons
-
Fixed certain options not updating until selected when affected by other options
-
Fixed Multiplayer chart validation not showing the correct player name colors
-
Fixed Gauges not showing in the Multiplayer Results screen
-
Fixed Checkpoints (at the top of the screen) not showing up during spectator mode in Multiplayer
-
Fixed Hold Note bodies scaling incorrectly with track_scale_z mods
-
Fixed Medal Target EX rounding down instead of rounding properly
- Existing play data will not be affected
Chart Developer Changes
-
Added the -showmods command line argument, which now displays debug information in gameplay while Chart Developer Mode (-chartdev) is enabled
-
Added column-specific #FAKE timing segments -- simply give a #FAKE segment an optional integer, starting at 0 for the left-most column
- #FAKE,16,0 will mark the first column's notes as fakes for 16 beats
-
Added #MEASURE_LINE timing segments, which optionally take a left or right argument for track-specific variants
-
Added xdrv.AddMeasureLine to modfile lua, which takes a timing value, timing type ("beat" or "time"), and optionally "left" or "right" for track-specific variants
-
Examples: #MEASURE_LINE,left, xdrv.AddMeasureLine("beat", 0, "right"), #MEASURE_LINE, xdrv.AddMeasureLine("beat", 0)
-
This change also optimizes measure line spawning, which should result in less frame drops where they're activated in large chunks
-
-
xdrv.AddEvent and xdrv.AddMeasureLine now can have their first timing value and timing type arguments swapped without issue (xdrv.AddMeasureLine(0, "beat"), and xdrv.AddMeasureLine("beat", 0) will both be allowed syntax)
-
Timing Segments without an = will now act as an empty Timing Segment of that type with no arguments
-
Fixed Timing Segments with no arguments counting as 1 empty argument
-
Fixed the "SetCheckpointLabel" event throwing errors when given values that can be expressed as a different type, such as an integer
-
Fixed EnableBloomBeat events not working properly depending on the beat it started at
