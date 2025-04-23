 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
23 April 2025 Build 18201810 Edited 23 April 2025 – 03:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Early Access Release 1.4.22

New Charts

  • Added 4 new EXTREME difficulty charts

    • DELTA ASCENDER

    • HYPRWARP

    • Rainbow Raceway

    • FRONTLINERS

Changes

  • Added the "Invert Colors" option to the ADV. INTERFACE category, which inverts the Early/Late offset colors

  • Added the "Sticky Keys" option to the APPLICATION category, which enables/disables the functionality for Sticky Keys being temporarily disabled while the game is open

  • Improved Hitsounds

    • Hitsounds will now play the same sound regardless of judgment, but at the correct time

  • Added "Hitsound Offset" option to the GAMEPLAY category

    • Also supported by Saved Offsets

  • Added "Hitsound Volume" option to the VOLUME category

    • Sound Effect volume will no longer affect Hitsound volume

  • Added "EX Percentage" option to ADV. INTERFACE, which displays your current EX % in the score info section

    • Works with Subtractive Scoring, and EX Difference

  • Removed Audio Calibration

    • The Audio Calibration system wasn't used often, it's more often than not that other people will tell players to just play the game and adjust sync as necessary

  • Adjusted default volume profile / unloaded settings

  • Swapped the Start/Select (Pause/Restart) keybinds on controllers to be more uniform

  • Added unlock messages for Flairs and Player Icons

  • Fixed certain options not updating until selected when affected by other options

  • Fixed Multiplayer chart validation not showing the correct player name colors

  • Fixed Gauges not showing in the Multiplayer Results screen

  • Fixed Checkpoints (at the top of the screen) not showing up during spectator mode in Multiplayer

  • Fixed Hold Note bodies scaling incorrectly with track_scale_z mods

  • Fixed Medal Target EX rounding down instead of rounding properly

    • Existing play data will not be affected

Chart Developer Changes

  • Added the -showmods command line argument, which now displays debug information in gameplay while Chart Developer Mode (-chartdev) is enabled

  • Added column-specific #FAKE timing segments -- simply give a #FAKE segment an optional integer, starting at 0 for the left-most column

    • #FAKE,16,0 will mark the first column's notes as fakes for 16 beats

  • Added #MEASURE_LINE timing segments, which optionally take a left or right argument for track-specific variants

    • Added xdrv.AddMeasureLine to modfile lua, which takes a timing value, timing type ("beat" or "time"), and optionally "left" or "right" for track-specific variants

    • Examples: #MEASURE_LINE,left, xdrv.AddMeasureLine("beat", 0, "right"), #MEASURE_LINE, xdrv.AddMeasureLine("beat", 0)

    • This change also optimizes measure line spawning, which should result in less frame drops where they're activated in large chunks

  • xdrv.AddEvent and xdrv.AddMeasureLine now can have their first timing value and timing type arguments swapped without issue (xdrv.AddMeasureLine(0, "beat"), and xdrv.AddMeasureLine("beat", 0) will both be allowed syntax)

  • Timing Segments without an = will now act as an empty Timing Segment of that type with no arguments

  • Fixed Timing Segments with no arguments counting as 1 empty argument

  • Fixed the "SetCheckpointLabel" event throwing errors when given values that can be expressed as a different type, such as an integer

  • Fixed EnableBloomBeat events not working properly depending on the beat it started at

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2636021
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2636022
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2636023
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link