1-60 Levels of gradually scaling difficulty. Excellent gameplay. Music plays in gameplay, sound effects. Different environment levels with same theme of game, Save game as you play, New game option, No game Menu, all UI Buttons working, select levels as you complete them with modal check, no change to level 1 as per trailer, and an excellent transparent gameplay experience level to level, smooth level transitioning, smooth gameplay and fun gameplay, Exit game button works, Skye Main character, and as per trailer, excellent 3d VR Visuals, No shop feature, health bottle pick ups throughout game respawning, and playable levels through 1-60 levels completeable and fun, No coins in game now, health increasing max health through level progression, enemies more difficult as levels progress. Enjoy completing the game!