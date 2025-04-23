Dear subjects,

Thanks for all your support and feedback, we bring you the latest update based on them.

【Patch Note】

When swapping Sultan Cards, card deck with Sultan Cards will be shown now.

If there's multiple Sultan Cards in different decks, clicking box will go through them by order now.

Some events that required a unit card can now be fulfilled with monster units.

Condom is excluded in some accessories slot in events now.

White Rhino cannot fullfill the Carnality at Home event now

Optimized some event background image.

[Bug Fixes]

The following list might contain spoilers; read at your own risk.

Fix a bug where you can't re-equip Sultan's gears when Killing a God.

Fix a bug where in Inal's event line some option in brawlling wouldn't trigger consequential content.

Fix a bug where in specific Ending some configuration were wrong.

Fix a bug where in Adventurer's Tavern, mercenaries doesn't correctly inherit cultivated stat.

Impure Aid event will now be closed if Badriyyah joined and left the party.

Mahir will now be more postivie if you try to install Life Creation Master on her, yet it's only suitable for you.

Fixed a bug where Comfort Food shows a 3 day countdown.

Fix a bug where a conquer event would auto-fill enemy slot with a monster.

Dark Power is now optional for Magic Growth Ritual.

Fixed a wrong generating requirement for Sunblaze Scale event.

Fixed a bug where Star-Souled wouldn't come to aid when escaping.

Fixed a bug where Eye of the World event wouldn't trigger a star-souled result when there's no Aether.

Fixed a bug where you can't report the old judge to Sultan in the court.

