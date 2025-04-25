Heya goons and goonettes!

Small update for yas today.

Mostly some Episode 1 housekeeping and bugfixes while we get ready to launch the Level Editor and Steam Workshop SOON™

But what's in this here update???

-New “Reduce Particle FX” option for low spec PCs (for dem framerates):





-New Mike one liner VOs

(Image em in yer head there)

-Additional car variations and cop car lights: (woop woop)





-Extra sprites/animations/deaths for the Tommy Gun Goon





Don't show this to the kids!

Fixed Issues:

Mike could fall through various elevators if the player save/loaded while riding

Corrected minor issues with vehicle geometry throughout the game

Patched various holes in map geometry throughout the game

Killing sharks in Level 2 and then save/loading would cause the sharks to resurrect with god mode lol

Player unable to crouch on specific rooftops in Level 3

Blowing up the tanker truck in Level 3 and save/loading would cause it to revert to the non-exploded model

Prevented player from softlocking in Level 4 by save/loading during specific moments of the investigation sequence

Unconscious Delia could gib if she made contact with elevators in Level 5 (ouch)

So what's next?

DA LEVEL EDITOR AND STEAM WORKSHOP!

Check out dis uploader thing!



So far we got custom levels, textures and sounds for ya but we might be able to cram some more in before it launches hopefully next month!

THAT'S REAL SOON BOSS!

But we know why ya really here, YOU WANNA SEE EPISODE 2 HUH?!

**WELL HERE YA GO WISE GUY,

YOUR FIRST LOOK AT FALLEN ACES: EPISODE 2 RIGHT OFFA DA PRESSES.**



















Lets just say... ol' Mike is goin places, ehehehe.

More info for ya SOON™ boss



