This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Ambitious Ones!

Greetings! The team has been hard at work cleaning up the EA 0.8 preview while diving deep into the next update as well!

Currently, the EA 0.8 preview branch seems pretty stable overall, and we've been noting your feedback - especially on the new scheduler UI! We'll be doing another pass on a few parts in the future, based on your feedback!

Changelog

Fixed an issue randomly causing incorrect workstations to sometimes appear in the scheduler

Fixed some UI in the character creator wasn't closing properly between menus

Fixed issue if you passed out from exhaustion in a building with cleaner employees working

Fixed issue near 4 Pier where you could fall through the railing. No more diving into the pier - the water is dirty!

Fixed duplicated items appearing in logistics alert messages

Fixed can't walk through the drivable entrance to the harbor area

Fixed cabinet colliders were too large to allow placement 90-degrees away from each other

Fixed some UI issues with delivery driver hours

Fixed the apron uniform was overlapping other clothes

Fixed a couple clothing items not having the correct colors

Known Issues

We have seen two rare issues where a player is holding an item but doesn't have UI visible to interact with it. If you experience either of these, please let us know as much information about what happened as possible when sending a bug report! Then save and reload and it should reset itself!

Get stuck with the hand truck or flatbed. Usually after clicking on a vehicle - you enter the vehicle without the UI storage prompt, and when you exit, the cart is "stuck" to you.

Get stuck holding the mop. Usually after trying to discard it - you click the mop station, run toward it, but keep holding the mop, even after the UI closes.

Enjoy your week and upcoming weekend!

Let us know if you run into any other issues in the game!!

~Hovgaard Games and the Big Ambitions Team