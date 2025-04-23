Hey everyone!
I’ve spent the last few weeks playing through the game and reviewing your feedback and bug reports. In about a week or so, I’ll be releasing patch v1.1.0, which aims to address the vast majority of the issues reported so far, so I hope you're looking forward to that! For now, today’s patch addresses several bugs and makes some slight changes to the game. Here’s what’s in today’s patch, v1.0.9:
General Bug Fixes
Fixed some achievements not unlocking as expected
Fixed issue with ‘Parts’ that could cause crashes when taken
Fixed bug where pressing F to consume Zip! didn’t work in some cases
Resolved issue with Zip! respawning after being taken
Fixed bug where holding SPRINT while using computer or keypad played footstep sound effects
Fixed androids still emitting humming sounds after being killed
Fixed issue where Captain Williams did not deliver the full line after an encounter
Fixed issue that resulted in tripwires not being destroyed when shot
Fixed issue where the Assault Rifle would keep firing if the player was shooting it upon death
Fixed issue where the player couldn't talk to Anderson despite having the appropriate mission
Gameplay Adjustments
Adjusted enemy weapon damage
Reduced Biocell drop rate from androids
Adjusted 'Mine' loot drop rate
Enemies can now trigger tripwires.
Added sound effect for equipping mines/grenades
Added beds to an outdoor bandit camp area
UI / UX Improvements
Added location markers to Vesta locations
Added an available ‘NIM’ indicator to the SOFTWARE tab and on the HUD, similar to the Skills/Perks indicator
Adjusted level up on-screen indicator to avoid overlapping with UI
Adjusted location discovered UI to no longer overlap with the current objective
Added a ‘Selected’ icon to tagged skills in character creation
Added a ‘Selected’ icon when the player selects a background during character creation
Bunker doors ‘OPEN’ signs no longer turn on when power is shut off
Fixed issue where the doors in the bunker clipped through walls
NPCs
Adjusted hat models on some characters to reduce clipping
Added voiceover to the female guard outside Chronos.
Bookshop keeper’s mouth no longer continues moving after closing the shop menu
NPC in front of Chronos' entrance now walks around
Firing animations for androids and bandits using shotguns have been corrected
Julian’s initial dialogue has been adjusted
World Design & Environment
Updated Storage Facility layout (no longer uses Comms Centre layout)
Added more details to Armis Tech HQ
Added more details to Vicis Corp Research Facility
Fixed collision issues with cables on the floor in a few levels
Fixed skylight lighting when power is restored in the UESA bunker
Made sure desks in bandit camp and Armis Tech have functional drawers
Footstep audio for certain floors in the UESA bunker has been updated
Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback. As a solo developer, every bit of input helps shape the game in the right direction. I’m committed to making this game the best it can be, and I’m so excited for what’s to come! Keep the reports and suggestions coming, and I’ll continue working on improving everything. I also have some exciting news to share with you all in the near future. More updates are on the way! Thank you all, every single one of you, for being a part of this journey. ❤️
- debdev
