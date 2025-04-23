Hey everyone!

I’ve spent the last few weeks playing through the game and reviewing your feedback and bug reports. In about a week or so, I’ll be releasing patch v1.1.0, which aims to address the vast majority of the issues reported so far, so I hope you're looking forward to that! For now, today’s patch addresses several bugs and makes some slight changes to the game. Here’s what’s in today’s patch, v1.0.9:

General Bug Fixes

Fixed some achievements not unlocking as expected

Fixed issue with ‘Parts’ that could cause crashes when taken

Fixed bug where pressing F to consume Zip! didn’t work in some cases

Resolved issue with Zip! respawning after being taken

Fixed bug where holding SPRINT while using computer or keypad played footstep sound effects

Fixed androids still emitting humming sounds after being killed

Fixed issue where Captain Williams did not deliver the full line after an encounter

Fixed issue that resulted in tripwires not being destroyed when shot

Fixed issue where the Assault Rifle would keep firing if the player was shooting it upon death

Fixed issue where the player couldn't talk to Anderson despite having the appropriate mission

Gameplay Adjustments

Adjusted enemy weapon damage

Reduced Biocell drop rate from androids

Adjusted 'Mine' loot drop rate

Enemies can now trigger tripwires.

Added sound effect for equipping mines/grenades

Added beds to an outdoor bandit camp area

UI / UX Improvements

Added location markers to Vesta locations

Added an available ‘NIM’ indicator to the SOFTWARE tab and on the HUD, similar to the Skills/Perks indicator

Adjusted level up on-screen indicator to avoid overlapping with UI

Adjusted location discovered UI to no longer overlap with the current objective

Added a ‘Selected’ icon to tagged skills in character creation

Added a ‘Selected’ icon when the player selects a background during character creation

Bunker doors ‘OPEN’ signs no longer turn on when power is shut off

Fixed issue where the doors in the bunker clipped through walls

NPCs

Adjusted hat models on some characters to reduce clipping

Added voiceover to the female guard outside Chronos.

Bookshop keeper’s mouth no longer continues moving after closing the shop menu

NPC in front of Chronos' entrance now walks around

Firing animations for androids and bandits using shotguns have been corrected

Julian’s initial dialogue has been adjusted

World Design & Environment

Updated Storage Facility layout (no longer uses Comms Centre layout)

Added more details to Armis Tech HQ

Added more details to Vicis Corp Research Facility

Fixed collision issues with cables on the floor in a few levels

Fixed skylight lighting when power is restored in the UESA bunker

Made sure desks in bandit camp and Armis Tech have functional drawers

Footstep audio for certain floors in the UESA bunker has been updated

Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback. As a solo developer, every bit of input helps shape the game in the right direction. I’m committed to making this game the best it can be, and I’m so excited for what’s to come! Keep the reports and suggestions coming, and I’ll continue working on improving everything. I also have some exciting news to share with you all in the near future. More updates are on the way! Thank you all, every single one of you, for being a part of this journey. ❤️