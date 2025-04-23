Hi little bats! I hope everyone had a happy Easter and behaved well. I used the Holy Week to work on an extra feature that was requested by you and add extra content in the process.
A Gallery for CGs and Character interactions was added! The Memoriam Codex can now be found in the dormitories and activated by the price of 1 SOUL (find it yourself or see location below)
The Gallery is dynamic. Meaning that only Character interactions you have already unlocked will be available to see. Like always, everything remains a decision of you, the players.
A brand-new Elvish portrait for Madame Claudia. While her previous look was already nice, the new one put emphasis on her Elven heritage and better distinguish her from other characters. All her dialogue and options have been updated with it!
Total overhaul of Madame Claudia CGs and interactions. Along with the fresh look, Madame Claudia now has new, fully-illustrated and detailed CGs that accompany her interactions.
New dialogue was also added.
An option to revive the full interaction. For old players that already completed her quest.
Thanks to those of you who gave these suggestions and remember that you can give more on the Steam Forums. If you enjoy the game and appreciate these updates, don't forget sharing it with a friend and leaving a review helps a lot. Until next night bats.
