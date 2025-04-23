On PC ONLY, we've got a big update to test in the Experimental Branch! It features a number of new features and sweeping balance changes. Jump on the Experimental Branch to take a peek and help us test these balance changes before we bring them to the main Steam release.

Balance Changes

Traits

(NEW!) Stagecraft: When field has RALLY or DREAD, this Beastie never takes more than 66 damage from attacks Given to Plumask in place of Performer

Precise: New effect: SIDEWAYS attacks do 3/4x damage and ignore all shields and redirection



The intention of Precise has always been to force opponents to cover lanes to avoid free points rather than utilizing redirection. But with lots of damage boosting, this could put opponents into no-win scenarios too easily. This refactor keeps the most threatening targeting options open, but also makes them less effective as kill options.

Musclebrain: 1.2x damage (from 1.3x)

Echo: 1x damage (from 3/4x)

Vampire: Restores STAMINA equal to 1/4 of damage dealt (from 1/6)

Welcoming: Restores 35 STAMINA to an ally that TAGS IN for them (from 40 STAMINA)

Stirring: Reflects negative FEELINGs onto BOTH opponents now (rather than just the original user)



Plays

(NEW!) Flatten - Body attack, 75 POW. POW x1.5 if field has any effects. Clears all field effects. Via level up Millimine/Demolipede Sprecko Via friendship Kassaleet, Deluja, Crabaret, Trat, Yamyth

Clear Field Restores 10 STAMINA to entire team (from 8)



Up until now, keeping the field clear has always been difficult and costly in terms of action economy. This has made it difficult to disrupt field-focused strategies including Rally, Rhythm and Trap. We're providing higher value and more convenient field-clearing tools to help mitigate the strength of these playstyles, as well as combo damage potential utilizing your own field effects.

Dump New effect: Mind attack, 60 POW. Used from net. Targets front row. POW x1.5 if user has 2+ ACTIONS.



We're trying out something pretty different with one of the most-used and dominant attacks in the game. In true volleyball, a Dump is only effective when used as the 2nd touch instead of passing to a valid attacker. This new design simulates its iconic real-world counterpart. It means that Dump is still usable in all the ways it was before, but requires planning to unlock its full potential.

Hyperspike POW to 125 (from 135)

Challenge POW to 85 (from 90)

Ego Blast POW to 80 (from 85)

Dive POW to 55 (from 60)



We're lowering the power level of a few plays whose strength can invalidate what should be good matchups, or offer too much consistency without enough risk

Heat Wave New effect: Every non-SWEATY fielded players feels 1 SWEATY



Combinations that utilize Heat Wave have been oppressively strong. Its capacity to add as many as 4 stacks of SWEATY to the field can make it game-warpingly powerful. This adjusted version makes the play far less valuable to use as the match wears on, and creates a distinct use case from plays like Heat Up which can continue stacking sweaty on opponents throughout the match. We have other ideas to mitigate this play's effectiveness, but we want to take the lightest touch to hopefully maintain its capacity to reward clever team building.

Snipe POW to 65 (from 60)

Nerve Strike POW x2 if target has a bad FEELING (from 1.5)



These plays are cool but typically haven't been rewarding enough to be useful. We want to see players get more use out of these.

Beastie

Debugly Plays Added: Dispel, Telekinesis, Assess

Illugus Plays Added: Slice

Magpike Plays Added: Tool

Platypulse Plays Removed: Demanding Set

Noizard 50 BDEF (from 55) 85 MDEF (from 90)

Mistic 80 MDEF (from 70)

Zefyre 89 SPOW (from 92) 85 MDEF (from 88)

Hydrolm 75 BPOW (from 70)

Tortanchor 70 BPOW (from 65) 110 BDEF (from 115)

Riplash 55 BDEF (from 60) 90 SDEF (from 95)

Squimage 46 SDEF (from 38)

Pladion Plays Removed: Demanding Set 40 BPOW (from 30) 81 BDEF (from 86) 70 SDEF (from 75)

Maraptor 87 BPOW (from 89) 29 SPOW (from 19) 85 MPOW (from 87) 83 BDEF (from 85) 88 MDEF (from 91)

Mascurry 97 BDEF (from 82) 88 SDEF (from 91) 54 MDEF (from 50)

Diabloceras 108 BDEF (from 111) 83 SDEF (from 86) 68 MDEF (from 71)



Fixes and Other Changes