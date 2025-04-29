City Transport Simulator: Tram - Update v1.0.5
Update v1.0.6 is now official available and brings major performance improvements, a brand-new timetable feature and many bug fixes to make your experience smoother — especially on consoles. Available now on all platforms!
Changelog v1.0.6
Performance & Optimization
- All trams now use Nanite, significantly boosting performance.
- Improved station information storage, reducing loading times across the board.
- Resolved multiple crashes occurring while driving through the city.
New Feature: Time Allocation Profile
Choose from four profiles in the timetable editor of each line to adjust travel times between stations, offering flexible gameplay!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various issues related to switches, traffic lights and decoration in the city.
Jump in and explore what’s new!
