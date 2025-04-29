 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 April 2025 Build 18201456 Edited 29 April 2025 – 17:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

City Transport Simulator: Tram - Update v1.0.5

Update v1.0.6 is now official available and brings major performance improvements, a brand-new timetable feature and many bug fixes to make your experience smoother — especially on consoles. Available now on all platforms!

Changelog v1.0.6

Performance & Optimization

  • All trams now use Nanite, significantly boosting performance.
  • Improved station information storage, reducing loading times across the board.
  • Resolved multiple crashes occurring while driving through the city.

New Feature: Time Allocation Profile
Choose from four profiles in the timetable editor of each line to adjust travel times between stations, offering flexible gameplay!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various issues related to switches, traffic lights and decoration in the city.

Jump in and explore what’s new!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2604481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link