Update v1.0.6 is now official available and brings major performance improvements, a brand-new timetable feature and many bug fixes to make your experience smoother — especially on consoles. Available now on all platforms!

Changelog v1.0.6

Performance & Optimization

All trams now use Nanite, significantly boosting performance.

Improved station information storage, reducing loading times across the board.

Resolved multiple crashes occurring while driving through the city.

New Feature: Time Allocation Profile

Choose from four profiles in the timetable editor of each line to adjust travel times between stations, offering flexible gameplay!

Bug Fixes

Fixed various issues related to switches, traffic lights and decoration in the city.

Jump in and explore what’s new!