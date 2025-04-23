 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18201387 Edited 23 April 2025 – 02:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Changelog

  • Fix custom campaign workshop uploads

  • Fix custom campaign thumbnail logic with new save format

  • Fix AI war declaration widget

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
