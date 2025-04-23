 Skip to content

23 April 2025 Build 18201357 Edited 23 April 2025 – 02:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Main files in the system structure have been revised, resulting in a larger update.

  • Fixes a bug that prevented players from moving in the classroom.

  • A clickable info window now appears in the shop, allowing players to open their inventory and see if they've reached their maximum item limit before purchasing anything.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the girl to become a boy.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the Snail Express sign to not appear in the cave.

Have a great day/evening,
ChelseaGrinEden

