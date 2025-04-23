-
Main files in the system structure have been revised, resulting in a larger update.
-
Fixes a bug that prevented players from moving in the classroom.
-
A clickable info window now appears in the shop, allowing players to open their inventory and see if they've reached their maximum item limit before purchasing anything.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the girl to become a boy.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the Snail Express sign to not appear in the cave.
Have a great day/evening,
ChelseaGrinEden
Changed files in this update